CMPD cruiser involved in crash, three taken to hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser was involved in a multi-car crash Thursday morning in south Charlotte.

A CMPD officer responding to a robbery call struck two other vehicles on Interstate 77 southbound and W. Arrowood Road.

The crash happened around 6 a.m.

Three people, including the officer, were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

