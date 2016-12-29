WEATHER: Sunshine will return by midday, gusty winds pick up

Plenty of sunshine will return as the rain will be a distant memory by lunch time, and that's likely when we'll reach our high for the day, probably in the lower 60s. After that, temperatures will fall during the afternoon hours as gusty winds pick up.

If you're heading out to the Belk Bowl, dress warmly, Thursday evening will be brisk and cold with readings in the 40s and winds of 15-20 mph.

If you live in the mountains, you will likely see some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. It looks like most of the populations centers will receive less than an inch, but there will probably be a bit more in the higher elevations outside of town. For the rest of us, Friday will be the coldest day, with highs in the upper 40s and a chilly breeze on top of that.

New Year's weekend will be closer to normal with highs on Saturday in the low to mid-50s under mostly cloudy afternoon skies. Right now, it looks like evening celebrations should stay dry, but it may be a close call, as rain won't be very far off. New Year's Day does bring another rain chance with chilly highs in the low 50s.

Have a good Thursday!

