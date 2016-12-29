Business owners in Gastonia believe string of break-ins are connected

GASTONIA, NC (Stefanie Ponte | WBTV) - Business owners think a string of store break-ins and near burglaries in Gastonia caught on surveillance cameras are connected.

The Simply Surveillance Company is posting pictures on social media in hopes the community can help them identify the subjects.

A group of five suspects tried to smash their way into the King of Cash Pawn shop on South York Road, but they couldn’t get in.

They did break through the glass at Shaw’s Pipe world on Union Road. That business owner got the store windows replaced after thieves took 17,000 dollars worth of stuff. Looking at the video he says it’s an eerie feeling watching strangers walk through his store stealing things. Adding that people are already commenting on Facebook about the suspect’s identity.

Simply surveillance says some of the people in the video appear to be the same in various break-ins, but that’s yet to be confirmed by police.

Right now, the surveillance company is looking for a Toyota Camry that may be linked to the crimes.

