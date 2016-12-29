Stabbing in north Charlotte leaves one person injured - | WBTV Charlotte

Stabbing in north Charlotte leaves one person injured

(Source: Micah Smith | WBTV) (Source: Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was found with multiple stab wounds in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened around 12:30 a.m. at the 1400 block of Tom Hunter Road near the Economy Inn.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated. Details on their condition have not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

