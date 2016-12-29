It's a stormy start to the day across the Charlotte area - LIVE report on WBTV

Good morning! Kristen Miranda here with you - still filling in for John Carter on WBTV News This Morning.

As I write this it is POURING outside in Charlotte and the surrounding area. There has even been some lightning. Meteorologist Chris Larson is here to tell us when the rain will be out of the area and whether the sun will come out today.

We also have our Micah Smith out in Storm3 this morning. She'll be traveling around to see if there are any problems because of rain or wind. Micah has been pretty busy overnight. She was on the scene of a stabbing on Tom Hunter Road - someone found with multiple stab wounds.

She's also following the unbelievable development in the case of this missing woman and her 5-year-old granddaughter who were driving from New Jersey to Anson County for Christmas. The two were found alive.

Everyone still talking about the death of actress and singer Debbie Reynolds...just a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. We're getting some updates on just what happened.

The Belk Bowl will be held today in Charlotte! We're looking ahead to the game and the big Tim McGraw concert and FanFest this afternoon. But college football fans know that's not the only bowl game today and we're on it!

It might be a little tough to get out of bed this morning but we're here to help so turn your TV to WBTV when you wake up!

