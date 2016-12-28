Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old endangered woman in Charlotte

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a missing endangered woman in Charlotte.

Virginia Oates Henderson, 75, was last seen on the 7700 block of Heatherdale Court, which is between E. W.T. Harris Blvd and Idlewild Rd in southeast Charlotte. Officials say Henderson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Henderson is driving a 2010 silver Lexus with NC plates YRY-9724. Officials said she may be heading to Shelby, NC.

She is described as a black female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1" tall and weighs 145 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white dress with gold trim, a gray shirt and blue tights.

Anyone with information about Henderson should call Ofc.J.L. Tuttle at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.