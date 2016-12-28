Coach Tom Brown retiring

On the high school scene, Long-time North Carolina football coach Tom Brown is set to retire after 48 years.

Brown started as an assistant at Lenoir High School. Then, the following 47 years as Head Coach - 40 with Maiden, four with Bunker Hill, and most recently three with East Burke.

That's 365 wins in 512 games coached. He's most proud of that.

He has also served several years here at WBTV as our Point After guest analyst.

