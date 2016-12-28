Bounce Scholar of the Week: Tarajae Qua-Mar Simmons

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Tarajae Qua-Mar Simmons, 1st grader at Ashley Park.

Bio: Tarajae was born on March 29, 2010. He is a hard-working, respectful scholar. He tries his best and always help others.

Tarajae comes to school with a contagious smile, ready to seize the day and learn.

He is reading on grade level and is excelling in math. He is being challenged daily with a rigorous curriculum and enjoys it. Often, Tarajae is the expert in the classroom and other students seek him out to explain how to solve math problems.

At home, Taraje dotes on his new baby sister, Arianah, and is his grandfather Rev. David Simmons' shadow. Also, his uncle Cordarl Simmons is the church drummer and is training Tarajae to become a junior drummer at church.

Tarajae loves sports and is on a basketball team. He is a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers, especially quarterback Cam Newton. He even has a book bag with Cam's jersey. He is Cam's number 1 fan!

