Recipe: Potato latkes

Jeff Gleiberman of Gleiberman's Kosher Market in Charlotte came by the Morning Break set on Thursday, December 28 to share a classic Hanukkah recipe, latkes. This recipe makes 6-8 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 7 large potatoes
  • 2 onions
  • 4 eggs
  • ½ cup flour
  • 1.5 teaspoons of salt
  • .25 teaspoons of pepper or to taste
  • Vegetable oil to cover bottom of frying pan

Directions:

  1. Peel potatoes and onions
  2. Shred or grate potatoes and onions finely
  3. Strain mixture pressing out excess water
  4. Add beaten egg, flour, salt and pepper
  5. Mix all ingredients together
  6. Heat oil in a frying pan
  7. Just as making pancakes, spoon mixture into the frying pan
  8. Fry on one side until brown watching that you do not burn it
  9. Then turn and fry on the other side until dark brown
  10. Drain on paper towels.

