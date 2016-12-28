Person shot in southeast Charlotte, search for shooter underway

One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Charlotte Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of N. Wendover Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said the victim is expected to be OK.

Police have revealed few details about the incident, but said the victim was in a car when they were shot by someone on foot. Officers were still searching for the shooter as of 8 p.m.

No names, or a description of the suspected shooter, have been released.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

