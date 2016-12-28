Family, friends speak out after missing woman found dead

A Charlotte woman who went missing in mid-December was found dead, and warrants have been issued for a man believed to be responsible for her death.

"We were waiting and she never came home," said Virginia Karras, the daughter of Nia Hantzopoulos.

Hantzopoulos' husband called police after his wife was last seen leaving Quail Ridge Drive on Thursday, December 15, around 2 p.m.

At the time, Hantzopoulos was believed to be traveling to the Goodwill on Johnston Road before she headed to the Barnyard Flea Market, where she sold jewelry. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said she was driving a silver 2005 Toyota Avalon.

"She loved what she did and she loved who she did it with," said Charles Prudhomme, a close family friend.

"We all tried. Unfortunately, it was not the outcome that we wanted. But everyone was trying and we really appreciate that," said Xena Bala.

On Tuesday, police said that Hantzopoulos was found deceased along with the Toyota in a popular shopping center in Ballantyne. The family confirmed Hantzopoulos was found in the trunk of the car.

Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44, is wanted for murder in Hantzopoulos' death. Investigators have not revealed what led them to naming him as a suspect. Several people at the Goodwill store say they have seen Hantzopoulos come in many times, and that Mendoza was often following her when she entered the store.

"How could he do this? How could he brutally hurt an innocent woman for nothing?" asked Karras.

"You know it is time to turn yourself in. You are not in custody yet, but you are caught. Turn yourself in before something else happens," said Prudhomme.

Anyone with information on Mendoza's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911, or contact the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 704-336-VCAT.

