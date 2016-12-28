Cause of death released for Lancaster Co. man found dead miles from care center

The cause of death for the man found dead after being reported missing in Lancaster County has been released.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Karla Deese said Jerry Roscoe Cauthen died from exposure due to the environment.

Cauthen, 74, was reported missing Friday after deputies said he left the Heath Springs Residential Care in Heath Springs. Wednesday, family said Cauthen was found near a bridge about three miles from the center, deceased.

Nicole Threatt, Cauthen's step-daughter-in-law, says this isn't the news the family was hoping to hear.

"I don't know how we missed him. I wish we could have found him sooner," she said.

Family members had just checked him into the facility the day before he was reported missing.

Cauthen had Alzheimer’s, according to loved ones.

"He was just a nice man. He would give you anything. He loved the Lord. He loved the woods," Threatt said.

Friends and family looked through abandoned buildings, fields, and wooded areas searching for Cauthen. Neighbors say they had previously searched the area where he was found.

"This just gives us closure of the whole situation," she said.

RELATED: Search efforts resume for man missing for four days in Lancaster County

A Lancaster County deputy was in a helicopter searching from above, officials said. Cauthen had been reported last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Someone thought they saw him walking Friday, but didn’t know he had been reported missing.

Deputies said they also received a report of someone knocking at the door of a house in the same area between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.