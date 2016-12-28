Cinnabon "truly sorry" for Carrie Fisher tweet after backlash

(CBS News) - Fast food bakery chain Cinnabon received backlash for tweeting about Carrie Fisher’s death with a joke that many considered to be in poor taste.
After Fisher’s death, Cinnabon tweeted “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll have always have the best buns in the galaxy,” referring to her famous hair rolls in “Star Wars.” Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60.
off, you must log @Cinnabon pic.twitter.com/gJxpGBtscs— Adrian Crawford (@Crawf33) December 27, 2016
Smh @Cinnabon for advertising their cinnamon rolls on Carrie Fisher's death— CJ (@CJace99) December 27, 2016
So @cinnabon thinks death is a cool promotional tool#CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/busU6dRAwW— Tom (@SydneyTom_) December 27, 2016
@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing— Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) December 27, 2016
Cinnabon has not yet responded to CBS News’ request for comment. But the baked goods chain posted Tuesday night that they are “truly sorry.”
Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry.— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016
Despite the criticism that the tweet was in bad taste, it’s not even the first time the chain has made this reference. On May 4th -- considered to be “Star Wars” Day with the reference “May the Fourth be with you,” Cinnabon tweeted Fisher had the “second-best rolls in the galaxy.”
Cinnabon is not the only social media account being criticized for poor taste -- the band Smash Mouth also inserted themselves into the conversation after Fisher’s death.
Corporations and brands often walk a fine line when a tragic event is a trending topic. After Prince’s death, Cheerios tweeted “Rest In Peace” with the Cheerios logo over the i. And over the years, many brands have been criticized for capitalizing on the 9/11 anniversary or Veterans’ Day.
@mrmedina @Cinnabon just as bad as @cheerios pic.twitter.com/7elk1VVmpr— Sky Hartman (@Skyhartman) December 27, 2016
