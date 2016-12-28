WEATHER: Sunshine today, clouds and rain chances return tomorrow

High pressure building across the region today. That will provide a lot of sunshine along with above average temperatures. Highs will generally peak in low sixties. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Another cold front moves into the area on Thursday morning. We're back to cloudy skies and rain shower chances for the morning hours. As the rain showers end... afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low sixties. If you're heading to the Belk Bowl in center city, evening temps will fall into the forties.
Friday will be the coldest day. Lows will start out close to freezing and highs won't make it out of the 40s! We break back into the low 50s on Saturday which looks dry with a steady increase in clouds. By New Year's Day, the rain is likely to return, if not by New Years Eve.
Have a great Wednesday!
- Meteorologist Chris Larson
Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.
The 113-year-old farmhouse is located on Snow Creek Road. The fire started around 8:30 a.m.More >>
The 113-year-old farmhouse is located on Snow Creek Road. The fire started around 8:30 a.m.More >>
According to the Winthrop University Police Department, the driver pulled into the Courtyard at Winthrop residence hall to deliver an order around 11:25 p.m. The driver then returned to his vehicle to count the money, officers say.More >>
According to the Winthrop University Police Department, the driver pulled into the Courtyard at Winthrop residence hall to deliver an order around 11:25 p.m. The driver then returned to his vehicle to count the money, officers say.More >>
Maurice Moore served in the Army in the 1970s. Most of his time in the military involved taking part in boxing matches on bases across the world as part of the Army’s morale and PR efforts.More >>
Maurice Moore served in the Army in the 1970s. Most of his time in the military involved taking part in boxing matches on bases across the world as part of the Army’s morale and PR efforts.More >>
The same question applies for a visitor at the city owned Convention Center and the city owned Spectrum Center uptown. It applies to libraries and the DMV, as well.More >>
The same question applies for a visitor at the city owned Convention Center and the city owned Spectrum Center uptown. It applies to libraries and the DMV, as well.More >>
It happened around 2 a.m. on Elizabeth Avenue.More >>
It happened around 2 a.m. on Elizabeth Avenue.More >>