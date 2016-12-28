WEATHER: Sunshine today, clouds and rain chances return tomorrow

High pressure building across the region today. That will provide a lot of sunshine along with above average temperatures. Highs will generally peak in low sixties. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Another cold front moves into the area on Thursday morning. We're back to cloudy skies and rain shower chances for the morning hours. As the rain showers end... afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low sixties. If you're heading to the Belk Bowl in center city, evening temps will fall into the forties.

Friday will be the coldest day. Lows will start out close to freezing and highs won't make it out of the 40s! We break back into the low 50s on Saturday which looks dry with a steady increase in clouds. By New Year's Day, the rain is likely to return, if not by New Years Eve.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

