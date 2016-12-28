Silver Alert issued for endangered man in Charlotte

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing endangered man in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says John Ralph Benham, 76, was last seen on Josh Birmingham Parkway. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Benham is described as being around 6'2" and 240 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, a white jacket, white sneakers, and glasses. Officials believe Benham may be traveling north on Interstate 77 toward Whytheville, VA. He would be driving a 2017 white Chevrolet Impala with MD license plate 4CM2859.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

