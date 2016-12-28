One hurt in gun fight on Brookshire Boulevard - | WBTV Charlotte

One hurt in gun fight on Brookshire Boulevard

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was hospitalized following a shootout on Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg say people from two different vehicles were shooting at each other around 1:31 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard at Beatties Ford Road. Officers responded to the scene, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic took the person to Carolinas Medical Center. 

The road was closed for a time as police investigated. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

