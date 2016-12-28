BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One hospitalized following shootout on Brookshire Boulevard - LIVE report on WBTV

Hello everyone. It's Christine Sperow. I hope you're having a good morning so far! We would love for you to start your day with us by watching WBTV News This Morning. We're getting you caught up on the news of the day and the weather so you're prepared when you head out the door. We're live on air from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One person was injured during a shootout on Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg say people from two different vehicles were shooting at each other around 1:31 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard at Beatties Ford Road. Medic took one person who had been shot to Carolinas Medical Center. The road was closed for a time as police investigated.

ARTICLE: One hospitalized in shootout on Brookshire Boulevard

NEW developments have come in on a woman who went missing in Charlotte. Her name is Nia Hantzopoulous. Sadly, her car was discovered in the Ballantyne area with her body inside. Right now we have the identity of the man being sought in connection to her death. It's one of our top stories so make sure you're watching in case you recognize who this suspect is.

LIVE: We're learning more about what led to a trooper-involved shooting in Gastonia. We have details on the traffic stop that turned violent.

It looks like officials are making a little bit of headway trying to find out where a missing woman and her great-granddaughter are. Barbara Briley and LaMyra Briley were traveling from New Jersey to Anson County to visit family for the holidays but never made it. We'll share the new developments as officials are tracing their whereabouts.

LADIES a life-saving test is being offered today that is free of charge. Belk is setting up it's mobile mammography unit today in Northlake.

WEATHER changes. Patchy fog is back in the forecast this morning. Will it be another mild day? When are colder temperatures coming back? Meteorologist Chris Larson has those answers for you. Watch for his forecasts every seven minutes on air!

