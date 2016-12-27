QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Makes History at #3 in NABC Poll

Queens Men’s Basketball Makes History at No. 3 in NABC Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo – In the final National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Rankings before the New Year, the Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team has been ranked third in the nation. It is the highest ranking in school history for the 12-0 Royals who also rank first in the D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll.

Queens remains one of nine NCAA Division II teams undefeated at this point in the season. Additionally, the Royals have the 17th best scoring offense averaging 90.5 points per game. Queens is also beating teams by an average of 20.3 points, a scoring margin that ranks seventh in the nation. The Royals are able to do this shooting a 15th best 51.4-percent from the floor while holding teams to just 39.3-percent shooting. Queens also ranks 20th in the nation in assists per game averaging 18.3 on each outing.

Holding teams to 39.3-percent shooting, Queens’ defense is equally a threat. They rank fifth in steals per game (10.8) and third in total steals (129). The Royals also rank eighth in total blocks (60), and 14th in turnovers forced (18.5).

Queens will be back in action on January 4 at Catawba College. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Dec. 27, 2016 – Poll #5) Record Points Last 1. Northwest Missouri State (12) 11-0 396 1 2. Fairmont State, W.Va. (4) 10-0 388 2 3. Queens, N.C. 12-0 359 4 4. West Liberty, W.Va. 9-1 341 5 5. Bellarmine, Ky. 10-1 318 6 6. Saginaw Valley State, Mich. 11-1 308 7 7. Angelo State, Texas 8-0 301 8 8. California Baptist 10-1 282 10 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. 10-1 252 3 10. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 8-1 250 13 11. Tarleton State, Texas 11-1 236 15 12. Barry, Fla. 8-1 231 14 13. Kutztown, Pa. 8-1 198 16 14. West Texas A&M 14-1 187 19 15. San Francisco State, Calif. 11-0 174 21 16. Drury, Mo. 9-1 163 9 17. Fort Lewis, Colo. 11-1 150 18 18. Shippensburg, Pa. 9-0 118 22 19. Western Washington 8-2 110 12 20. Southern Indiana 11-0 96 24 21. Indiana, Pa. 9-2 93 17 22. Hawai’i Pacific 11-0 71 NR 23. UC San Diego 9-2 38 20 24. Alabama-Huntsville 6-3 29 11 25. Southwest Minnesota State 10-1 25 NR Others receiving votes: Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 19, Augustana (S.D.) 10, Pfeiffer (N.C.) 10, Columbus State (Ga.) 8, Eckerd (Fla.) 6, Quincy (Ill.) 6, Chico State (Calif.) 5, Delta State (Miss.) 5, Kentucky Wesleyan 5, Southern New Hampshire 5, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 5, Arkansas-Monticello 1, Cal State East Bay 1.



Dropped out: Lincoln Memorial (23), Columbus State (25). Records are through games of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

The Department of Athletics at Queens University of Charlotte is a leading NCAA Division II program in the United States distinguished by its commitment to transforming the lives of its students, and consistently competing at the highest possible levels. Housing 21 varsity level sports, the Royals are a member of the South Atlantic Conference with the men’s and women’s swimming teams competing in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference.

Queens University of Charlotte is a master’s-level university with a commitment to both liberal arts and professional studies. Located in the heart of Charlotte, Queens offers undergraduate, graduate and online degrees such as a highly regarded MBA program, a top-10 Low-Residency MFA program, and an online MSN-Clinical Nurse Leader degree. The university serves approximately 2,250 students through its College of Arts and Sciences, McColl School of Business, Wayland H. Cato, Jr. School of Education, James L. Knight School of Communication, Hayworth School of Graduate and Continuing Studies and Andrew Blair College of Health which features the Presbyterian School of Nursing.

