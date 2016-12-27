Charlotte man arrested, charged in fatal Christmas Day shooting

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in southeast Charlotte on Christmas day.

Parish Huntley, 35, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 33-year-old Fredrick Michael Handy.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Wendover Road. Officers responded to an assault call at Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy hospital in reference to a man, later identified as Handy, being treated for a gunshot wound.

Handy was transported to CMC-Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said evidence collected during the investigation led to Huntley being named as a suspect, but did not give further details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

