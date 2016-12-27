Car hits house in Granite Quarry, power out for some

A car ran off the road and hit a house in Granite Quarry on Tuesday afternoon just after 4:00 pm, knocking out power to some residents.

The car was traveling south on N. Salisbury Avenue (Highway 52) in Granite Quarry when it ran off the road to the right, struck a power pole, then came to a stop after hitting a house in the 900 block.

Southbound traffic was blocked while crews worked to restore power and remove the car from the front yard of the house.

No one in the home was hurt. The driver was treated for what appeared to be minor injuries at the scene.

Power was out for about 400 residents as a result of the accident, according to Duke Energy.

