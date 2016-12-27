Search efforts resume for man missing for four days in Lancaster County

The search for a missing man continued in Lancaster County with crews looking by ground and air Tuesday.

Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74, was reported missing after deputies said he left a residential care center in Heath Springs on December 23. Family members had just checked him into the facility the previous day.

Cauthen has Alzheimer’s, according to loved ones.

“I just love him and hope we can find him,” said Wesley Threatt, Cauthen’s stepson.

Threatt joined other family members, friends, and church members in looking for Cauthen by four-wheeler Tuesday.

“If you lose hope, there ain’t no reason to live. You can’t lose hope,” Threatt said.

Threatt and friends from Liberty Freewill Baptist Church looked through abandoned buildings, fields, and wooded areas.

A Lancaster County deputy was in a helicopter searching from above, officials said. Cauthen was last seen in a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Someone thought they saw him walking Friday, but didn’t think anything of it because Cauthen hadn’t been reported missing.

Deputies said they also received a report of someone knocking at the door of a house in the same area between Friday night and Saturday morning. However, the lead has not panned out.

Cauthen’s family refuses to give up and has faith in the officers and volunteers.

“If Jerry is in these woods, I’ve got confidence that they’re going to find him, or hopefully we can help them find him,” said Threatt.

There’s been no shortage of help. An estimated 200 volunteers have helped since Cauthen was first reported missing.

Many of them didn’t even know the family. A humble Threatt offered his gratitude to the strangers and volunteers.

“Thank you just ain’t enough. I don’t know. I ain’t got the words. If my heart could speak, it would be a little different,” Threatt said.

Family members told WBTV they plan to scale back efforts Wednesday because they’ve been told law enforcement would increase its search efforts.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators would continue to search Wednesday but could not offer specifics.

If you’ve seen Cauthen, call your local law enforcement agency.

