SBI identifies trooper, man shot following Gaston County traffic stop

The North Carolina trooper and the person he shot during a traffic stop in Gaston County Tuesday have been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation says State Trooper Christopher Wade pulled a vehicle over after running a license plate and finding that the driver, 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis, had a probation violation.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on West Franklin Boulevard near Shannon Bradley Road in Gastonia.

According to Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell, Lewis pulled into a parking lot in front of the B and B Antique and Artisan Mall. Bell said when Wade got out of his vehicle, Lewis attempted to drive away, but the vehicle could not make it up a hill.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly about to pin Wade down when he fired into the car at Lewis.

Both Wade and Lewis were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Wade is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol. He has been employed by the highway patrol since March 2016.

The SBI is conducting an independent investigation, which will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office. The SBI says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.