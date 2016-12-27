Man accused of exposing himself at Rock Hill gas station on Christmas

A man is accused of exposing himself at a gas station in Rock Hill Sunday.

Rock Hill police say they were called to the Valero Station on S. Anderson Road around 11:08 a.m. in reference to a man, later identified as Robert White, fondling himself outside.

Officers say the pulled up and saw White standing between a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer with his pants around his ankles. "White was rubbing the semi-trailer and knocking on the sleeper compartment with one hand and folding his penis with the other," the police report states.

When the officer approached White, he said he was urinating. Police found no evidence that White was urinating by the truck.

A witness said she had to cover her 4-year-old granddaughter's eyes when she saw what White was doing.

White was charged with indecent exposure.

Police are investigating whether pills found in White's possession belonged to him.

