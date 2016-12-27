SouthPark church goes viral (4.3 million views) with comic video on gratitude

Gift wrapped man wakes up next to his gift wrapped wife in video by Forest Hill South Park Forest Hill South Park creative services team.

A congregation in Charlotte’s SouthPark area can lay claim to going viral with a video that is both comic and poignant in its message of gratitude.

Forest Hill’s video “Christmas Presents” is one minute and 45 seconds long, but has been viewed 4.3 million times and shared 72,000 times since being posted Dec. 3 on Facebook.

In what is vaguely reminiscent of the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a man wakes up gift wrapped from head to toe, alongside a gift wrapped wife. His two gift-wrapped children walk into the bedroom, and what follows is a series of subtle reminders of the gifts average Americans take for granted, including food and transportation.

It ends with the phrase: “This Christmas may you be grateful for all the gifts around you.”

The video was created by Forest Hill’s Creative Media team, which calls it a reminder that “we have so much to be thankful for.”