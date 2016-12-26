11-year-old girl airlifted, three other injured in Rowan County crash

Four people, including two children, were injured in a head-on crash in Rowan County Monday.

The three-vehicle wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Old Concord Road near Glover Road. Officials at the scene said two adults and two children were injured in the crash.

One of the children, an 11-year-old girl who reportedly suffered very serious injuries, was airlifted to Charlotte. The other child and the two adults injured were taken to a local hospital.

No names or other ages have been released.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a black pick-up truck was adjusting his radio and went left of the center line. The SUV then hit a tractor trailer before striking an SUV head-on.

The driver of the truck, who was among the four injured, was cited for failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.