Man charged after boy dies when construction truck hits him in Hillsborough

A man was charged after a 5-year-old boy died when he was hit by a construction truck that rolled down a hill and crashed into a Hillsborough home on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Dogwood Bloom Lane, which is in the Forest Ridge neighborhood where new homes are being built.

Alejandro Suarez, 28, of 287 Spider Lily Lane in Angier, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Hillsborough town officials said.

Authorities said that the truck was being loaded with dirt at the time but that it “rolled away from its work area.”

The vehicle then rolled down a hill, hit a light pole and then hit the boy before crashing into the house at 205 Dogwood Bloom Lane.

The boy was hit while in a driveway of his own home, officials said. In photos, a construction truck could be seen smashed into a garage of the home.

“Suarez was determined to be responsible for control of the vehicle,” Hillsborough officials said.

Suarez was arrested and placed in Orange County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Forest Ridge resident Greg Tuttle says when he heard sirens Monday afternoon he didn’t think it was for his neighborhood.

“I just looked out my back window and saw a lot of police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck, and saw something going on down there. I thought maybe a home had caught fire or something,” he said.

“There were quite a few little kids playing, and most of them I guess were able to scamper out of the way,” Tuttle added.

Neighbors are stunned at the unthinkable tragedy.

“I feel so bad for the family, right at Christmas time like this,” said Tuttle.

Tuttle says this incident will have residents paying closer attention to the construction sites around their homes.