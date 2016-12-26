2016 ends with higher number of homicides in Charlotte

The family of 27-year-old Ellis "Duke" Bradham just had Christmas without him. Bradham was found killed in the woods of Shuffletown Park in northwest Charlotte after being reported missing a few days earlier.

"Duke was the baby. We all had a hand in raising him and taking care of him,” said Kenya Smith, talking about her baby brother.

Smith said a quick arrest helps ease their pain.

“He's getting justice. We're able to get some closure and the person who did this will pay for what they did," she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 28-year-old Carico Hayward soon after Bradham’s body was found. Smith said the two had been friends.

Not all families get the closure that comes with an arrest. Last year, CMPD reported 60 homicides. Nearly a third were unsolved by the year's end.

CMPD has a similar situation this year with 66 homicides, according to the WBTV archives. Several are still opened without an arrest.

Police hope personal social media videos about the victims and their families help generate tips. The department recently profiled 26-year-old Ketie Jones, who was found shot in the driveway of a Plaza Midwood business as she walked home in mid-October.

Three other unsolved homicide stories have been produced this year.

Sometimes a small piece of information can help CMPD break a case and lead to an arrest, which can help a family heal.

It has helped Bradham’s older siblings. The four of them are ready to take their brother’s body back home to Pennsylvania for a funeral. They can leave knowing that his accused killer will stay locked up in a Charlotte jail.

