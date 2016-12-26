Elderly woman struck on Christmas while getting paper dies at hospital

An elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in Burke County while getting her newspaper on Christmas day has died.

Troopers confirmed that 81-year-old Betty Biggerstaff Causby died at the hospital at 3:37 a.m. Monday. The crash happened Sunday around 5:57 p.m. on Highway 181, about two miles north of Oak Hill Fire Department, as Causby was getting her newspaper at her mailbox.

The female 17-year-old who reportedly hit Causby may have fallen asleep and ran off the road striking several mailboxes and Causby, investigators said. She told troopers she had been sick the past couple days and didn't remember everything that happened.

The teen's name has not been released.

Troopers said no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. They said the District Attorney will be consulted on the case Wednesday.

