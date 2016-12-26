Shoppers stretch out the holiday retail season

With the holiday rush over, shoppers still returned to Charlotte-area malls and retail centers on Monday to use gift cards, make returns and take advantage of deep discounts on winter merchandise.

Debbie Stuart of Gastonia and her granddaughters arrived early enough at SouthPark mall to breeze through the American Girl store before number of the shoppers and browsers picked up.

"They received gift certificates from their aunt in Chicago," said Stuart. Eight-year-old Hailey Stuart, and her sister, Hannah, 4, brought two of their dolls with them to the store, and picked out pajamas, a skating outfit, a blanket and other accessories they'll share.

It's a big week for social activity at the mall, manager Randy Thomas said.

"You still got the kids out of school, you still got family in town. They're looking for things to do today," Thomas said. "So the mall's a great place to do all of that - to socialize, to look, touch feel, trade in your gift cards, do a little exchanging while you're here and take advantage of the after Christmas sales"

This is also the time when retail experts take stock of the overall holiday shopping season, and whether spending matched expectations.

This year, the National Retail Federation predicted holiday sales in November and December would exceed $655 billion, up 3.6 percent from 2015.

This season also featured 31 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas - two more than last year, according to New York-based research firm Fung Global Retail & Technology.

While it’ll take more time to crunch all of the numbers from the 2016 holiday retail season, here are three observations that experts have made so far:

1. Some stores featured Christmas decorations before Halloween. There’s a reason for that.

That’s because the holiday shopping season starts earlier every year, with shoppers starting to ramp up for the holidays in October, according to the National Retail Federation.

Retailers promoted holiday deals earlier and more extensively than last year, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology and Planalytics, which measures the impact of weather on retail. They cite statistics from First Data showing sales increased by 10.4 percent over last year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. A warm November overall helped the first half of the shopping season.

But early signs suggest consumers struggled to stretch their dollars across the longer season. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, 154 million consumers shopped - three million more than last year, according to a survey released by the retail federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. But spending was down: $289.19 per person, down from $299.60 last year.

2. Online shopping options have changed everything.

Cyber Monday 2016 is on track to set new records as the largest online sales day in history, according to Adobe, which tracks online sales. Shoppers spent $3.39 billion online this year, a 10.2 percent increase.

The online boom meant retailers added fewer workers in October and November compared to other years, according to global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. According to the firm, overall retail job gains over the two months totaled 521,800, fewer than the 604,300 retail jobs added last year.

“As more and more shoppers move online, there is less need for extra workers in the brick and mortar stores,” said John A. Challenger, chief executive officer of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “...A growing number of Americans are staying home and finding great deals on the Internet.”

3. About those suggestions that the presidential election dampened consumer spending...

Consumer confidence dipped in October during the presidential campaign, creating some uncertainty about how the shopping season would fare.

But in November, consumer confidence soared to its highest level in more than nine years.

The survey was mostly taken before the Nov. 8 election. But Conference Board economist Lynn Franco says that “it appears from the small sample of postelection responses that consumers’ optimism was not impacted by the outcome.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED.



