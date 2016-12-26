Passengers prepare for busy travel day at Charlotte Douglas

After flying home for the holidays, both passengers and Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are braced for a busy travel day Monday, as many make their return trips.

Early Monday morning, the airport tweeted out a reminder that TSA recommends fliers arrive two hours early for domestic flights, and three hours for international flights.

Charlotte Douglas also tweeted that all Long Term and Daily parking lots were full as of 12:46 Monday afternoon. Later in the evening, Daily East and West cleared.

The airport also recommends using the hourly parking deck for quicker pick-up and d rop-off. If you are in and out of that parking deck within an hour, you won't be charged.

Throughout the day, there have been ground stops at Minneapolis-St. Paul, West Palm Beach, LAX, and Newark, causing delays.

Lines at airline check-in and security began to grow as the afternoon rolled around, but they were moving quickly, according to passengers who spoke with WBTV.

James Goble arrived at the airport two hours before his flight, but there was no line when he got to the security checkpoint.

"I usually get here an hour before, but I'd figure it'd be a lot busier the day after Christmas," Goble said.

Normally, this means a pain-free airport experience.

However, this isn't the case for Goble's family.

Goble and his brother used to be in the Army.

"To see them both walking through the door, for me, they were the first that I thought of," said Nicci Hawkins, Goble's aunt.

Goble's mother, Leighanne Baker, tells WBTV this is why she doesn't take the holidays and quality family time for granted.

"Being able to have everybody that we can home, that means everything," Baker said.

For the latest on parking at the airport, you can go to Charlotte Douglas's website for real-time parking maps.

