Search continues for missing man in Lancaster County

Search efforts continued in Lancaster County Monday for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since before Christmas.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies said Jerry Roscoe Cauthen was reported missing Friday evening from the Heath Springs Residential Care Center. People in the Heath Springs area reported seeing a man matching Cauthen’s description near Flint Ridge Baptist Church.

Law enforcement, volunteers, and family members were back out at the church parking lot Monday to resume the search. An estimated crowd of 200 people helped search over the weekend.

Crews were using four-wheelers, search dogs, and horses to look for Cauthen. His family is trying not to think the worst.

“There has been no Christmas this year,” said David Cauthen, Jerry Cauthen’s son.

David Cauthen said that family members recently checked Jerry Cauthen into the care center Thursday. He went to visit his father Friday before he went missing.

Health Springs Residential Care Center says they are concerned about Cauthen's safety and wellbeing. "We all pray for his safe return," the center said in a statement Tuesday.

David Cauthen said his father suffers from Alzheimer's and has wandered before, but is never gone for more than a few hours.

“He reverts back to going home again. He starts saying that well, momma’s got supper ready,” David Cauthen said.

David Cauthen isn’t sure what happened to his father, who he described as “easy going.” He’s said it’s possible that Jerry Cauthen might have gotten into a vehicle with someone, but only if he was offered a ride.

“It’s just hard for me to believe that he would just vanish like that, as many people as been looking for him,” David Cauthen said.

Among those searching for Cauthen are members of Flint Ridge Baptist Church. Pastor Kelvin Hinson actually saw Cauthen walking down the road, but it was before the 74-year-old was reported missing.

Hinson said some of Cauthen’s family members came to church Sunday to ask for assistance.

“All our hearts just kind of broke for that family,” Hinson said.

After Sunday services, Hinson said the church opened its doors and parking lots for volunteers and family members.

“It wasn’t just an ordinary day, it was a Christmas day, and the community just took a break and said, 'you know what? We need to help this family,'” Hinson said.

Cauthen’s loved ones are grateful for the outpouring of support and are still praying for a good outcome.

“Just trying to have faith and keep hope,” David Cauthen said.

Cauthen is described as being around 5'11" and 160 pounds with gray hair that is balding on top and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 in Lancaster County, or 803-283-3388 for those outside of Lancaster County.

