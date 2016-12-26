WEATHER: Cloudy, warm start today. Rain chances increase late-week

Starting Monday morning with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. At 5 a.m. the temp was 53 degrees. We'll likely cool by a degree or two just before sunrise. But afternoon highs won't make it out of the mid 50's.

A weakening cold front moves into the NC High Country early on Tuesday morning. This will give the mountains and foothill locations a brief shot at rain showers. The front loses most of it's punch as it crosses the piedmont Tuesday. Rain chances for Charlotte are low.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy, with highs back into the low sixties.

Looking down the road... rain chances go up Thursday and again on New Years Day.

Have a great Monday

- Chris Larson

