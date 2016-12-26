North Charlotte lounge shootout under investigation

A Christmas evening shootout is under investigation in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the shooting in the parking lot of 360 Lounge around 10:23 p.m.

Several people started shooting guns at seven different cars, three of which were occupied, CMPD says.

"In addition to the vehicles there were also two (2) businesses located in this same shopping center, both of which were closed and unoccupied at the time, which were hit with gunfire as well," police say.

One vehicle was shot into a few miles away, on Gibbon Road.

Two cars crashed as people were fleeing the scene. Police say one of the vehicles involved had been shot into, but the people inside were not hit.

"The other vehicle involved in the collision was later determined to be stolen out of South Carolina," CMPD says.

Another shooting happened around 11:29 p.m. on Nevin Road in relation to the shootout at 360 Lounge. Police say as of 3:30 a.m., no injuries were reported from the events.

The Steinway Piano Gallery was one of the buildings shot into Sunday night. The president of the store said he didn't realize his store had been hit with gunfire until he was notified by a WBTV reporter.

“You know it’s stunning especially to come in to your place of work, this place I love and see just destruction,” said Mark Love, president of the business.

Love said some of the pianos in his shop are worth thousands of dollars. Many of them were covered with shards of glass Monday. He described the situation as 'upsetting'.

“There’s nothing here that we can’t take care of, it’s just our comfort and peace of mind that’s the biggest thing that’s been damaged this evening,” explained Love.

Tim Degree, an owner of the 360 Lounge, said the gunfire was very unexpected Sunday night.

“That’s definitely not the typical crowd that we cater to," said Degree in a phone interview Monday.

He said he wasn't sure exactly who was the host of Sunday night's event at the 360 Lounge, but he is working to make sure no more violent incidents happen near the location.

“Whatever screening we have to do to get to know the individuals who want to rent out 360 Lounge, that is what will be done,” said Degree.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

