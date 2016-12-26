Stabbing investigation underway in uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Stabbing investigation underway in uptown

A man was stabbed in uptown Charlotte Monday morning, prompting an investigation. 

Police say the stabbing happened around 4:05 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Davidson Street. 

Medic took the man to the hospital with serious injuries. 

There's no word on what led to the stabbing. 

No names have been released. 

