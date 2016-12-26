Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting on Christmas

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in southeast Charlotte on Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Wendover Road.

Officers responded to an assault call at Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy hospital in reference to a man, later identified as 33-year-old Fredrick Michael Handy, being treated for a gunshot wound.

Handy was transported to CMC-Main where he was pronounced dead, CMPD says. Handy's family has been notified of his death.

Detectives are reviewing evidence and searching for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

