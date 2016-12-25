Possible case of tuberculosis being checked at Rock Hill school

A possible case of tuberculosis is being investigated at a school in Rock Hill.

Health officials alerted Rock Hill's Castle Heights Middle School parents via letter Friday. "The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has been notified of a possible case of tuberculosis (TB) at your child’s school," the letter from DHEC read.

"This letter is to make you aware of possible measures that will be taken if the case is verified. DHEC does not yet have a positive laboratory test confirming the infection as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, or the germ that causes TB."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LETTER SENT TO PARENTS

The state health agency says lab tests completed by Friday of this week must confirm whether the germ that causes TB was found at the school.

"As soon as confirmation is made, you will be notified of the result and, if needed, of the plans for student/staff testing," the school says.

TB is described as a lung infection that can spread through the air by a person who has TB. The disease can be treated with antibiotics.

"Most people exposed to TB do not become infected," the school says.

If the case at the school is confirmed, anyone who was in close contact with the person will be recommended for testing. DHEC will pay for testing for those who are recommended to be tested.

