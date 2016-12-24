Loss to Atlanta Falcons makes Panthers’ playoff elimination official

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins smiles as he runs with the ball he intercepted on a pass by Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Saturday. The Falcons’ victory officially eliminated the Panthers from the playoffs (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

That’s a wrap.

On Christmas Eve in Charlotte, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers 33-16, officially ending their one-in-a-quarter-million playoff hopes.

The NFC South, which the Panthers had won an unprecedented three straight times, could belong to the Falcons (10-5) by the end of the day. A loss or tie by Tampa Bay in a 4:25 p.m. start at New Orleans would clinch the division for Atlanta.

Carolina (6-9), a season removed from a Super Bowl appearance, closes the season on Jan. 1 with a visit to Tampa Bay.

The Panthers had given up historic numbers to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones in the first meeting this season. And while there wasn’t exactly a replay in the rematch, the Falcons did pick up where they left off in Atlanta.

On their opening drive, Atlanta went 75 yards on eight plays for a touchdown, with Ryan passing 26 yards to tight end Joshua Perkins for the touchdown.

After Cam Newton was intercepted by Brian Poole, the Falcons got a 51-yard field goal from Matt Bryant for a 10-0 lead with 6:09 to play in the first quarter.

On Carolina’s next possession, Newton came up a yard short on a third-down scramble, forcing the Panthers to punt. The Falcons drove for another Bryant field goal, this time from 48 yards, and led 13-0.

After a Graham Gano field goal, the Falcons onslaught continued, with Ryan finding D.J. Tialavea for a 1-yard touchdown pass and a 20-3 lead with 5:34 to play in the second quarter.

Newton was intercepted a second time, this time by Jalen Collins, and his 37-yard return gave Atlanta the ball at the Panthers’ 21 with 1:31 to play. But Bryant’s field goal attempt was blocked by Vernon Butler.

Gano’s 40-yard field goal with 9:23 to play in the third quarter cut Atlanta’s lead to 20-6, but another Bryant field goal, of 29 yards, made it 23-6.

The Panthers tried to show some fight late. Quarterback Cam Newton, who struggled much of the day, found Kelvin Benjamin for a 26-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter, cutting Atlanta’s lead to 23-13.

But after converting a third-and-21 on a 31-yard pass reception, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman finished the deal with a 55-yard touchdown run down the right sideline, making it 30-13.

Gano and Bryant traded field goals for the final margin.

Three who mattered

Cam Newton: He mattered, but not in a good way. After breaking a streak of three consecutive games completing less than 50 percent of his passes a week ago, Newton was 18 of 43 – 41.8 percent – for 198 yards and two interceptions. He did have the 26-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin. Newton was sacked three times.

Matt Ryan: A perfect 10-for-10 in the first quarter, he didn’t fall off much the rest of the way, finishing 27 for 33 for 277 yards and t10 touchdowns.

James Bradberry: After he left the game in Atlanta with a turf toe injury, leading to Jones’ 300-yard day that was the sixth-best in NFL history, Bradberry acquitted himself admirably on Saturday. Jones finished with four catches for 60 yards.

Observations

Kelvin Benjamin made a 12-yard catch on third and 13 on the Panthers opening drive, and spun the ball. The Panthers made a first down on fourth and 1, but Cam Newton was intercepted on the next play by cornerback Brian Poole.

Panthers defensive end Mario Addison came to play, recording two tackles for loss in the first quarter, both on Devonta Freeman, and a sack in the third that gave him 8.5 on the season. But he also got a personal foul for taking a swing at a Falcons player that could have gotten him ejected.

Ted Ginn Jr. wore red and green Christmas cleats in the game. That’s a No Fun League no-no.

The Panthers had two receivers – Philly Brown and Devin Funchess – open behind the defense on a play late in the second quarter, but a scrambling Newton barely overthrew Funchess.

Tre Boston’s effort on Coleman’s 55-yard touchdown run was not ideal.

Worth mentioning