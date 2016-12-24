Charlotte extends exclusive ATM airport deal with Bank of America

In the final seconds of the game, Luke got a chance to take a shot to give the Tar Heels the lead. After a pass from teammate Theo Pinson, Luke pulled the trigger on a shot as time started to expire.More >>
In the final seconds of the game, Luke got a chance to take a shot to give the Tar Heels the lead. After a pass from teammate Theo Pinson, Luke pulled the trigger on a shot as time started to expire.More >>
In an email obtained by WBTV, Gaston County Commission Chairman Chad Brown tells County Manager Earl Mathers the majority of the commission wants an investigation into the possibility of a conflict of interest within the school board.More >>
In an email obtained by WBTV, Gaston County Commission Chairman Chad Brown tells County Manager Earl Mathers the majority of the commission wants an investigation into the possibility of a conflict of interest within the school board.?More >>
If these storms slow down a bit, we could be looking at a messy commute. We want to let you know that is at least a possibility.More >>
If these storms slow down a bit, we could be looking at a messy commute. We want to let you know that is at least a possibility.More >>
Because the brain injury can be traced to his time boxing in the Army, Moore filed a claim for VA disability benefits in 2009. Flash forward nearly a decade, and he is still waiting.More >>
Because the brain injury can be traced to his time boxing in the Army, Moore filed a claim for VA disability benefits in 2009. Flash forward nearly a decade, and he is still waiting.More >>
The team now sports about 40 women ranging in ages from 50 to 82.More >>
The team now sports about 40 women ranging in ages from 50 to 82.More >>