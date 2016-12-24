Two men wanted in Gastonia package theft case

Two men are wanted for stealing porch packages in Gastonia.

The Gastonia Police Department says the men are wanted in "numerous recent larcenies," and that the pair was seen on surveillance video stealing a package.

One of the thieves is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, hat and jeans. The second man, the driver, remained in the car while the other man grabbed packages.

Laura Williams is one of those thieves' victims. She has a security camera mounted on her front porch, and caught the theft in action.

"I could see people driving up my driveway, taking packages off my porch, and driving off. When you look at their car, you could see all of the packages they've picked up," Williams said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1990's 2-door-Saturn with SC plate ESI-665.

Williams says she's still in disbelief these thieves would target her and her neighbors this time of year.

"Bah humbug! It's Christmas! I don't know why people need to do something like this," Williams said.

Williams's husband put the camera up around two months ago.

Williams says she didn't like it at first, because of all of the notifications that it would send to her phone, but now, she's glad she has it.

She is not optimistic she will get her packages - which are Christmas gifts - but she hopes the footage helps put the two culprits behind bars.

"I don't care to get whatever it is back. If I do, that's great, but that's not what I'm looking for. I want them to be caught, and to pay for what they did."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, where a reward is possible.

