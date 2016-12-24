12 face charges in Lincoln County undercover drug bust

A dozen people are facing charges in an undercover drug investigation targeting street-level dealers in Lincoln County, deputies announced Saturday.
Detectives say the suspects sold drugs, mostly methamphetamine, to undercover detectives during the six-month investigation.
Those charged include 50-year-old Douglas Wayne Cobb, 40-year-old Jerry Vancise, Jr., 44-year-old Sharon Hart, 45-year-old Crystal Hart, 39-year-old James Merriam, 33-year-old Brandon Shronce, 39-year-old Bobby Eugene Smith, 52-year-old Donald Joseph Gaul, 46-year-old Sandra Lynn Gaul, and 28-year-old Justin Ryan Williams.
Steven Leatherman, 32, and Kendra McCombs, 27, are both wanted on felony drug charges but have not yet been served.
CLICK HERE TO SEE SUSPECT MUGSHOTS AND CHARGES
"Methamphetamine continues to be an ongoing epidemic throughout the county and remains a top priority for investigators," deputies say.
Anyone with additional information, including the whereabouts of Leatherman or McCombs, is asked to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.
If these storms slow down a bit, we could be looking at a messy commute. We want to let you know that is at least a possibility.More >>
If these storms slow down a bit, we could be looking at a messy commute. We want to let you know that is at least a possibility.More >>
Because the brain injury can be traced to his time boxing in the Army, Moore filed a claim for VA disability benefits in 2009. Flash forward nearly a decade, and he is still waiting.More >>
Because the brain injury can be traced to his time boxing in the Army, Moore filed a claim for VA disability benefits in 2009. Flash forward nearly a decade, and he is still waiting.More >>
The team now sports about 40 women ranging in ages from 50 to 82.More >>
The team now sports about 40 women ranging in ages from 50 to 82.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The Shetty Report, conducted by Harvard University and University of UC/Berkeley, ranks Charlotte dead last when it comes to economic mobility. Twenty community members spent about 18 months looking at data and trying to come up with solutions.More >>
The Shetty Report, conducted by Harvard University and University of UC/Berkeley, ranks Charlotte dead last when it comes to economic mobility. Twenty community members spent about 18 months looking at data and trying to come up with solutions.?More >>