Molly's Kids: Surprise! Teacher gives Panthers game tickets to deserving 9-year-old

The Shetty Report, conducted by Harvard University and University of UC/Berkeley, ranks Charlotte dead last when it comes to economic mobility. Twenty community members spent about 18 months looking at data and trying to come up with solutions.More >>
Currently, the judges have county-wide elections. But the bill would subdivide the county into districts and have judges run in the judges where they live.More >>
Officials say the dogs could be missing pets, and that some could have been "missing for a while."More >>
A 21-year-old woman appeared to be fatigued from the race and was falling to her knees. That's when two runners stopped and helped her up and started to run with her to the finish line.More >>
A man is facing a long list of charges after deputies say he led them on chase while driving a stolen car.More >>
