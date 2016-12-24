Molly's Kids: Surprise! Teacher gives Panthers game tickets to deserving 9-year-old

It's the perfect Christmas Eve story on a Carolina Panthers game day.

Remember 9-year-old Gavin Bryson? Tumors were on the side of his back. His mom says he could have chemo for life.

“He stays positive because 'Keep Pounding' is his favorite motto,” Angela Bryson said.

PREVIOUS: Molly's Kids: Chemo for the rest of this Gaston County 8-year-old's life

That post was on August 5. We hadn’t heard much about Gavin since. Sometimes parents write with lots of updates as things proceed, sometimes they want to stay in the background. I totally understand either way. No matter how public a battle or how quiet a fight, once a child is one of our amazing #MollysKids, they always will be.

Now, fast forward to this week.

An East Rutherford High School teacher reached out saying she’d entered a raffle and won four tickets for this afternoon's Panthers game, the last home game of the regular season. Her family’s scheduling got tough and they weren’t going to make it. She reached out to me and asked if I had any deserving #MollysKids who might like them?

Ding-ding-ding.

I immediately thought of Gavin... Immediately thought of his life motto, “Keep Pounding”.

When I tracked down Gavin’s mom, it was like fate.

She picked up her phone as she and Gavin were walking into the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, Inc. It was a rough week, this week of Christmas, because Gavin had intense treatments. Rather than traveling back and forth from Gastonia, they were staying at The RMH near Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

When I told her about this gift from Rutherford County…

“Oh! My… Oh, yes, um...” She was flabbergasted. "Gavin is with me.” Her voice got really low. I could barely hear.

“He’s never gone to a game. I want to make this a surprise.”

Gavin and his parents came by WBTV News on Thursday. They made up a reason to Gavin as to why they had to stop by. I slyly slid Angela the tickets… he had no idea.

She gave them to him last night. His Christmas present.

You can see how it turned out.

Angela promised to send photos from the game.

Merry Christmas, Gavin. Have fun!

And big time thanks to Heidi McCulloch in Rutherford County. Instead of making a few bucks on selling these tickets, she created this priceless reaction. That’s what it’s all about.

I love everything about this.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

