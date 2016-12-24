BLOG: Who will see a White Christmas this year?

Here we are gearing up for another Christmas holiday, and while it won't be as warm as Christmas last year in the Carolinas (which was also record-setting in the 70s), it also won't be white.. again.

In the Carolinas, we hardly ever see a White Christmas, but for folks headed towards colder climates (like me!) here are what your odds look like this year.

I myself am getting ready to head back up to western Massachusetts this afternoon, and I am always pretty disappointed when we don't have a White Christmas.

If you check out the top map on the left, it shows the odds of having a White Christmas (defined as 1" or more of snow on the ground) nationwide. For my hometown of Westfield, MA it is 50-60%. In Charlotte it is less than 10%, although parts of the NC mountains are in the 10-25% range.

While the top map shows the odds, the bottom map shows the model forecast for snow on the ground Christmas morning this year. Anywhere there is a lack of color on those maps means NO snow is forecast!

It looks like this year will shape up to be pretty average, with the areas that have a greater than 50% chance of having a White Christmas lining up almost exactly with the areas forecast to have snow on the ground Christmas morning (including my hometown! Woo!).

As for the Carolina forecast, cloudy and mild will be the theme. We've got just a few showers to dodge early on today (mainly in the mountains) but aside from that, it's dry with temps in the upper 50s today, and low 60s tomorrow.

Merry Christmas everyone!

