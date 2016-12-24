New Caribbean restaurant opens in Charlotte

A new Caribbean restaurant has opened in Charlotte called "Quidley's Delight." The owner and executive chef, Omar Quidley, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share information about the new venue.
Number: 704.910.1781
www.quidleys.com
@quidleys_delight on Instagram
Address: 11915 N. Tryon St.
