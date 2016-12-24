New Caribbean restaurant opens in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

New Caribbean restaurant opens in Charlotte

By Ashley Lovett, Producer
A new Caribbean restaurant has opened in Charlotte called "Quidley's Delight." The owner and executive chef, Omar Quidley, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share information about the new venue.

Number: 704.910.1781

www.quidleys.com

@quidleys_delight on Instagram

Address: 11915 N. Tryon St.

