"Ways to Tackle Post-Holiday Debt"

Courtesy: Joseph Roseman, Managing partner of wealth management firm O'Dell, Winkfield, Roseman and Shipp in Charlotte

1. Set a goal. How many credit cards need to be paid off and by what date?

2. Make a plan. Utilize the snowball effect. Get a part-time job. Think about consolidating debt.

3. Tell someone. Tell a trusting person your goal and plan. They will help you stay on track!

4. Create a reward. Set one cheat day a week.

5. Utilize technology. Set reminders on your phone. Use automatic bill pay.