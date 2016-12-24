"Ways to Tackle Post-Holiday Debt"
Courtesy: Joseph Roseman, Managing partner of wealth management firm O'Dell, Winkfield, Roseman and Shipp in Charlotte
1. Set a goal. How many credit cards need to be paid off and by what date?
2. Make a plan. Utilize the snowball effect. Get a part-time job. Think about consolidating debt.
3. Tell someone. Tell a trusting person your goal and plan. They will help you stay on track!
4. Create a reward. Set one cheat day a week.
5. Utilize technology. Set reminders on your phone. Use automatic bill pay.
"We've been trying really hard to make it clear to the city council that we don't want this."More >>
"We've been trying really hard to make it clear to the city council that we don't want this."More >>
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they received a report on March 3 that 37-year-old Wayne Curtis Cogdell inappropriately touched a girl who was in kindergarten at the time.More >>
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they received a report on March 3 that 37-year-old Wayne Curtis Cogdell inappropriately touched a girl who was in kindergarten at the time.More >>
A Rowan County man was jailed on Monday following an incident in which deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman.More >>
A Rowan County man was jailed on Monday following an incident in which deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman.More >>
The plan calls for hiring Jacobs Engineering Group to lead a new effort to evaluate the property and come up with a master plan.More >>
The plan calls for hiring Jacobs Engineering Group to lead a new effort to evaluate the property and come up with a master plan.More >>
State Highway Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened on Keisler Dairy Road just before midnight on Friday.More >>
State Highway Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened on Keisler Dairy Road just before midnight on Friday.More >>