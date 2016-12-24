Subaru Share the love campaign

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels and Subaru Concord have partnered for the last three years on the Share the Love campaign. In 2014, Subaru gave $9,000 to Cabarrus Meal on Wheels and last year the amount doubled to $18,000 through this campaign.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS

Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities for every new vehicle sold or leased between November 17, 2016, and January 3, 2017. There are four national participating charities: Meals on Wheels America, ASPCA, Make-a-Wish and the National Park Foundation. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels is the only LOCAL charity as a choice.

Subaru and Cabarrus Meals on Wheels are asking the community to help out in the form of two other areas. The local Subaru of Concord is hosting a Pet Food drive called "Fill the Forester" through the end of the campaign on January 3rd where the community can come in and drop off their pet food donations and while they are there write a message of love and hope to a homebound client which we will deliver at the end of the campaign. All the messages are hung on a clothesline that is at the entrance to the show room.

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels offers Pet Food Assistance to clients who cannot afford their pets food. Instead of risking them feeding their meal to their pet, they host Pet Food Drives to collect enough food to help our clients throughout the year. They always need more cat food than dog food.