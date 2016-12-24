Year end push for 'Save The Station' campaign

The Historic Salisbury Foundation is mounting a year end push in the "Save the Station" campaign, designed to raise money for improvements and repairs at the historic Salisbury train station.

"Almost 25 years ago, you, as a valued member of Historic Salisbury Foundation, helped play a pivotal role in the preservation of this important Salisbury icon," an email states. "You helped the Foundation purchase this historic landmark, saving it from demolition. You helped turn an eyesore into a crowning achievement. Since 1993 when the restored Salisbury Station re-opened, well over 500,000 people, including many school children, have marveled at its timeless beauty."

According to HSF, the recent history of the station includes these highlights:

Saved in 1985; Restored by 1993

Used by over 50,000 people annually

Listed as one of Amtrak's "Great American Stations"

Included in the "America on the Move" Exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History

Designed by noted architect Frank P. Milburn

Catalyst for the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood

HSF points out that historic train stations are expensive to maintain and the Foundation lacks the resources to keep it in first class condition.

"Nevertheless, we stretch our resources to be good stewards of the landmark; this year we have stretched more than usual. A chiller line break and the subsequent replacement of a fan coil unit for the Grand Waiting Room cost the Foundation an unexpected $25,000. Several added steps (and expenditures) are required to bring our air handling systems up to a good working condition," HSF says.

The goal is to match a $10,000 pledge from Fred and Alice Stanback by December 31.

"Your generous year-end gift will help the Foundation begin 2017 by keeping us close to our budget. More importantly, it will ensure that Salisbury’s landmark train station continues to be an asset to our community," the email says.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit this link: http://historicsalisbury.org/get-involved/year-end-appeal

