Sheriff: Known gang member 'Rude Boy' arrested

A man referred to by law enforcement as a "known gang member" who was wanted on drug charges and charges related to stolen goods is now in jail, being held under $100,000 bond.

Dwayne Jaquan Means, Jr., aka “Rude Boy,” age 24, a" known Blood Nation gang member," was arrested on Thursday morning by investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Salisbury Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department, at an apartment in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Means had been placed on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list.

Means was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

These charges are connected to a search of a residence at 255 Long Bow Road in Salisbury on December 5 by investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police Department, United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

