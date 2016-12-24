One shot outside southwest Charlotte bar, man arrested

A man is in custody after a man was shot following a brawl outside a bar in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Bankers Raw Bar on West Woodlawn Road. Police said a fight started inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot where the man was shot.

Stephanie Rhone, 48, is facing assault and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Police have not released the extent of the victim's injuries.

After Rhone's arrest police said they were not looking for anyone else.

