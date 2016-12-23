Business as usual at CLT Airport during holiday travel

Things seemed to be running smoothly for many inside of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday evening.

The airport’s Twitter account sent out an earlier message saying that the weather was ideal for travel in Charlotte.

Check with your airline on flight status. The weather here is ideal, but the weather where your plane is coming from may not be. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) December 23, 2016

Airport staffers estimated that over 29,000 people could be moving through Charlotte Douglas Friday.

“Everything’s going good, better than most Christmas times,” said Officer J.A. McDaniel with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

McDaniel said that operations inside of the airport seemed to be running smoothly for a number of reasons.

“The weather’s cooperating this year. I have seen in the past where weather has played an issue. Sometimes even unseen things like mechanical breakdowns can cause a chain reaction,” said McDaniel.

He encouraged travelers to be calm and prepared when arriving for their trips.

“Just come, bring your patience with you. Take your time. Be patient with the airport staff and you’ll get through just fine,” said McDaniel.

At least one family waiting inside the airport Friday night said the situation hadn’t been hectic for them.

“We haven’t been here too long. Traffic was kind of bad, but we’ve probably been waiting inside like 20 minutes,” said Courtney Kallinger of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The airport estimates that they could see 30,000 travelers the day after Christmas.

