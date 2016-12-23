Little Emily Hinton gets Christmas surprise

Christmas came early for Emily Hinton, the little girl who was badly burned when a gas can exploded in their backyard last year.

Friday afternoon, cars and motorcycles buzzed up to Emily's house, with an endless stream of surprises for the two-year-old.

Local organizations teamed up to help the family out. Hinton's mom, Amy, was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“For me, it’s a lot of love. You have to have that. And love spreads," she told WBTV.

If the dozens of toys weren't enough. Union County deputies pushed a massive dollhouse through the Hinton’s front door. David Ludlow, with The Dollhouse Project built it for Emily.

“I think it brings me just as much joy, if not more, just to do this,” he said.

It’s been over a year since that terrible day changed Emily's little life forever.

“I have bad days. I still grieve. But there has been so much good that has come from it,” Amy said.

Positivity and faith are how Emily's family fought their way through multiple surgeries, with even more to come. She has another scheduled in January.

“I feel like it’s God showering our family. He took something bad and made something beautiful out of it,” Amy said.

Score One For Spencer, The Doll House Project and Hometown Heroes were responsible for Emily's surprise, along with Jeff and Sandra Cook. Amy called the display "the best Christmas present ever".

